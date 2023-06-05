“Messi wants to return to Barça and I would like to see him return so that is definitely an option,” the Argentinian’s father confirmed to Spanish media. Spanish journalists had seen Jorge Messi enter the house of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and then wait in the bushes in front of the house. After a conversation of almost 45 minutes, they stormed towards Messi senior.

Whether Messi will actually return is the question. In terms of financial possibilities, FC Barcelona still has to wait for approval from La Liga and an official offer to Messi has therefore not yet been made.

It was recently announced that Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain after this season, where the Argentinian was booed by the fans of the French national champion this weekend. Messi’s choice menu for next club would consist of Inter Miami, Al-Hilal and FC Barcelona, ​​where he left in 2021 to play at Paris Saint-Germain. See also Column | Wave of artificial dredge

However, President Laporta said on his return to Barcelona, ​​after the Champions League final between the women of FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg in Eindhoven, that bringing Messi back would be a complicated matter. The Saudi Al-Hilal and the American Inter Miami would be on the ropes. At Al-Hilal, a two-year contract of 400 to 500 million euros per year is said to be ready. At Inter Miami, the Argentinian could earn a lot less, but Messi could again get a percentage of the shares there.

