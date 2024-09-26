Madrid, Spain.- The Mexican Government tried to invite Princess Leonor to the inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum as an alternative so that the King of Spain did not come, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC.

The media points out that Mexico sought to have the princess come to the country, but the idea did not prosper because Sheinbaum’s own diplomatic advisors described it as “a crazy option.”

ABC points out that the Mexican Government tried to separate the Government of the leftist Pedro Sánchez from the Crown. The idea would have been spearheaded by presidential spokesperson Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, who told President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that Spain was progressive.

The media points out that since Sheinbaum won the presidential elections, he met with officials from the Sánchez Government, to whom the idea of ​​not inviting the King was raised.

ABC affirms that both the future chancellor, Juan Ramón de la Fuente, and the next head of the Presidential Office, Lázaro Cárdenas Batel, spoke with several diplomats from Spain, but they told them that “Sánchez was not going to fight with the House of King for the claim of Mexico.” The Spanish newspaper points out that Ramírez insisted AMLO not to invite King Felipe VI and put the reform in favor of the indigenous peoples as an argument. “Once the president was convinced, it took very little for Sheinbaum to bow to AMLO and decide not to invite the King,” says ABC.