August 20, 2023 will forever remain a date that Olga Carmona will never forget. The 23-year-old defender from Seville made the winning goal in the World Cup final for Spain against England with the captain’s armband around her arm. However, her father did not experience this anymore, as Carmona was told after the final in Sydney.

Carmona’s father had been ill for some time and died on Friday, the Reuters news agency reported. Her friends and family decided to keep the news away from Carmona so she could focus on Sunday’s World Cup final in Sydney. Her mother and brothers arrived in Sydney on Saturday, where they attended the final at Stadium Australia on Sunday. Only after the final was the match winner in the World Cup final informed by her relatives about her father’s death.

,,And without knowing it, I already had my star before the final started. I know you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know you watched me tonight and you’re proud of me. Rest in peace dad,” Carmona wrote on Twitter late on Sunday evening, ten hours after she became world champion with Spain. See also Cost of your own car: Your car is more expensive than you think



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

“The Spanish Football Federation deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The football star heard the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you Olga, you are forever a big part of the history of Spanish football.”

Read also

• No resentment with Sarina Wiegman after silver with England: ‘Spain deserves the credits’

• Spanish federation chairman causes a riot with a kiss on the mouth of world champion Jennifer Hermoso

• England does not tolerate criticism of Sarina Wiegman after missing World Cup title: no ‘Lady’, but untouchable

With a nice goal after a good run on the left flank, Carmona scored the winning goal after half an hour in the exciting World Cup final between Spain and England. When cheering she showed her red undershirt, on which the name Merci was written in black marker. See also Cenk Gönen case: Malaga awaits its resolution for this month and appeals for Jony That was the name of the mother of a good friend of hers who recently passed away, Carmona said in her press conference after the World Cup final. “This win goes to the mother of one of my best friends. I dedicate it with all my love to the whole family,” said Carmona after the final. At that time, she did not know about her father’s death.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Carmona played her 22nd international match in the World Cup final and scored her third goal for Spain. The left-footed defender started her career at Sevilla, the club from her hometown. In 2020, she made the switch to Real Madrid’s women’s team. See also Starving polar bear with tongue stuck in can 'asks' people to help

The Spanish women’s selection boarded a plane from Sydney to Madrid on Sunday evening, where a ceremony will follow on Monday or Tuesday. This also happened for tens of thousands of fans after the successes of the Spanish men after winning the European Championship 2008, World Cup 2010 and European Championship 2012.

In Spain, meanwhile, the behavior of federation president Luis Rubiales (45) is a subject of discussion. He kissed Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth at the presentation of the medals, but also appeared to have kissed Carmona on the cheek.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Olga Carmona cheers after her goal. © ANP/EPA

