Opel PSA factory assembly line in Figueruelas, Zaragoza.

Activity in Spain’s manufacturing sector registered a further increase in April, reaching its highest level since December 1999, according to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) prepared by IHS Markit. In the fourth month of the year it reached 57.7 points, eight tenths more than in March.

The firm explained that growth was supported by strong increases in new orders, production and employment. However, significant supply constraints persisted due to the continuing shortage of products in supplier warehouses and transportation challenges. This resulted in a sharp increase in costs and a record increase in the series of prices charged.

“As demand has strengthened and is expected to continue to do so in the coming months as economies reopen further, the challenges for the sector stem predominantly from the supply side, with input delivery delays reaching unprecedented rates across the board and constraining growth, “said IHS Markit Chief Financial Officer Paul Smith.

The firm has seen a notable increase in new orders in April, with strong growth and only slightly below the peak recorded in March. Demand was higher both domestically and abroad: New orders for exports increased at a stronger rate with higher sales around the world, including North Africa and Latin America.

Highest also in Europe

The activity of the Spanish manufacturing sector was similar to that of the rest of the European economies that IHS Markit examines in its PMI index and which also shows record levels in April. Thus the index rose from 62.5 points registered in March to 62.9 points, its highest level ever recorded.

The Netherlands led the increases, registering a new record in its data, followed by Germany, which saw a slight drop in its PMI index from the previous month. Nonetheless, growth momentum was seen in most countries, with Italy and Austria also posting their study highs in April. The increase in production was limited to some extent by capacity constraints, which in turn were partly the result of pressure on supply chains.

The firm explains that the increase in demand was driven by the reopening of the economies after the confinements by COVID-19 and better prospects for the next 12 months. However, supply constraints are also signaling record levels, generating a record backlog of backorders at factories.

“Since demand is higher than supply, manufacturers are raising their prices. The great uncertainty is how long these upward price pressures will persist and to what extent these higher costs of goods and services will affect consumers, ”explained IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson, who nonetheless highlighted the sharp rise in the price. employment and investment in machinery and equipment.