Balloons, children and a band playing Latin rhythms. On Sunday afternoon, there was a festive atmosphere at the intersection of Buckingham and West Adams streets in Los Angeles. The reason was the opening of a bookstore. It was not that it was opening its doors for the first time, but after 12 years of existence, LA Librería has found a larger and better located space to continue with an offer that is almost unique in a city where 40% of the population speaks Spanish. That was reason enough for an entire community to celebrate. There were tacos, mezcal and many books in Spanish for children and adults.

The new home of the Bookstore is in West Adams, a neighborhood in South Los Angeles. It was created in the 1920s, where farmland and marshy land gave way to large houses for those who came to the city because of the booming construction and manufacturing industries. A century later, the area is once again undergoing a transformation, now thanks to gentrification. Small family-owned businesses have disappeared to make way for apartment buildings, shopping malls, trendy restaurants and modern boutiques. The bookstore now occupies the space of a defunct office furniture store.

Chiara Arroyo, one of the founders of the store along with Celene Navarrete, believes that the arrival in the new neighborhood is the consolidation of the project they undertook together in 2012 with one concern: that their children maintain Spanish, with all the cultural burden that this entails, in one of the most important cities in the United States. They met as mothers of a public school that had a Spanish immersion program. But they found that the program did not reflect the great diversity of the city. It did not have enough books. Neither in quality nor in quantity. They decided to change it.

That’s how the company started. “In those years, we were told that Latinos don’t read, that paper books were going to disappear, that English is more relevant than Spanish, and that independent bookstores weren’t going to be able to stay afloat. Instead of all this, we found an answer that has brought us great satisfaction,” says Arroyo.

Today, one of the most important activities of LA Librería takes place outside the store. The company supplies books to public school libraries and classrooms. It also creates collections tailored to the curriculum for different centers and school districts. They began working only in Los Angeles, where they now collaborate with 140 educational centers. Later, they expanded to Southern California. Years later, they were already working throughout the state, the most populated in the country, and now they are working nationwide with a presence in regions as far away as Wisconsin, where the Hispanic community has grown by 8% in the last decade.

Chiara Arroyo and Celene Navarrete, founders of LA Librería, in front of the store’s new location in West Adams. AGUSTIN PAULLIER (THE BOOKSTORE)

The work of LA Librería aligns with one of the ambitious aspirations of the California Department of Education, which a few years ago The goal was set to reach 2030 with half of the students in public primary education speaking at least two languages. In 2040, it will be three out of four. Arroyo and Navarrete point out that this race has already begun and starts at the preschool level, before students reach the public system.

In this space, children will find a selection of children’s literature in Spanish that is difficult to find elsewhere in the city. From independent publishers such as Leetra or Libros del Zorro Rojo to titles from major publishers such as Penguin Random House or the Mexican Fondo de Cultura Económica.

“We have noticed a great interest in the Hispanic community that does not speak Spanish: young mothers and fathers who were educated in English and who feel the need for their children to recover the Spanish they lost. It has been very nice to see how they support bilingualism to recover part of their identity,” says Navarrete.

The great literary moment that Latin American women authors are experiencing forced LA Librería two years ago to expand its catalogue for adult readers who are looking to get in touch with the trends. A prominent place in the new store displays titles in Spanish and English by the Argentine Mariana Enríquez, novels by the Mexican Dahlia de la Cerda, non-fiction works by Cristina Rivera Garza, poetry collections in Spanish and English by Nicanor Parra or Pablo Neruda or the latest releases by popular representatives of Latin literature in the United States, such as Cristina García or Karla Cornejo Villavicencio.

“Many adults do not read in Spanish. And a year ago, an interest began to emerge in Hispanic authors translated into English, especially female authors. It is starting not only among the Hispanic community, but also in the Anglo-Saxon community, who are reading these writers in English,” says Celene Navarrete, who emphasizes, however, that the main focus of LA Librería will be on children’s literature.

As an example of this, there is a commitment not only to literature but to other arts. This weekend begins The sixth edition of the Los Angeles Books Festivalwhich takes place at the Public Library’s main office in downtown Los Angeles. For the first time, Friday, the opening day of activities, will be dedicated to the visit of five schools from areas with a high Latino population such as Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and West Compton. For many of the students, it will be the first time they attend a festival with books in Spanish and English and with the presence of several authors. On Saturday, it will be open to the general public. LA Librería will then do what it does best: share pride in a bilingual culture.