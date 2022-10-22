JML Toledo Saturday, October 22, 2022, 4:00 p.m.



Every day there are thousands of images of the war in Ukraine that are disseminated, but one has served to place the small town of Los Yébenes (Toledo) and one of its companies on the map: Abricome. It has been thanks to a Ukrainian soldier displaced to the Donbas region who posted a video on the Telegram channel @bochka la_war, which reports the news of the troops every day, where he showed his supplies. Among them cans of canned meatballs with sauce and lentils with chorizo ​​made and packaged in this Toledo town, more than 4,500 kilometers from the war front.

Since the beginning of the conflict, this company, with more than 50 years of history, has supplied the Ukrainian army with more than a million cans bearing the emblem “Authentic cuisine” on their label. “We have sent packaged beef when the earthquake in Haiti occurred and we have also sent canned meat to other countries such as Angola or Mozambique,” explains Marta Herencia, manager of this company that is also in charge of the food received by detainees in police stations in the National Police and that has experience in sending cans to other armies such as the Spanish or the Portuguese.

nutritious dishes



The armies choose this type of food because its content is nutritious and highly caloric, and it is also easy to consume at the front. “It can be heated in the same container and the cans do not expire for another five years,” adds the manager of this company, which exports almost 90 percent of its production and acknowledges that “since the war broke out we have had a barrage of of orders”. Interestingly, Vova and Hanna, a couple of Ukrainian refugees who came to Los Yébenes fleeing from their city of Mariupol, have been working at this company since last September. They were hired by Abricome, the brand under which Alimentos Preparados Naturales SL markets its prepared products and pâtés.

This company was founded in 1965 by the patriarch of the family, Félix Herencia Garrido, and since then it has not stopped preparing traditional Spanish dishes such as pasta, legumes, stews or paellas and delving into other cuisines such as the Portuguese. With wars and natural disasters, orders for its cans of preserves skyrocket because they do not need any refrigeration system, metal is an ideal element for condensing proteins and vegetables and they have an expiration date of five years at room temperature -two in the case of the casseroles and trays that they also sell. Their 420-gram cans of lentils with chorizo ​​-especially for the hotel industry- seem to be preferred by Zelenski’s soldiers.