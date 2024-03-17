The Spanish political scene has one more guest at its table. Izquierda Española, the new anti-nationalist party that aims to capitalize on citizen rejection of the amnesty law and that will attend the European elections in June, presented this Sunday the main lines of its ideology before more than a hundred people at the Casa del Cultural Center. Madrid clock. In his speech, the general secretary of the organization, Guillermo del Valle, has rejected what he understands as the PSOE's sympathies with Catalan nationalism and the drift of a left that has forgotten “the material conditions” in favor of the “identitarianism of the individual.” ”. Del Valle has been accompanied by MEP Soraya Rodríguez (former from Ciudadanos) or Juan Francisco Martín Seco, who was Secretary General of the Treasury in the governments of Felipe González.

For the general secretary of the organization, there is a space in the Spanish electorate that does not like either the current Government's “sympathy” for nationalism or the alternative that the PP and Vox represent. Left

Española considers it “perfectly feasible” to achieve at least one seat in the European elections and warns that they have come “to stay” and that the objectives are long-term.

The new criticism of nationalism goes far beyond the amnesty law. Del Valle maintains that the territorial model must be corrected and a commitment must be made to a State with more centralized powers. “We cannot defend economic agreements or the privilege of rich regions. We are weakening the State, which is the only homeland of those below. The old socialist aspiration is that proletarians were citizens, but material conditions are needed to exercise citizenship. Spain is a plural nation, but we have no complexes when saying its name and we rebel against those who call us fascists for wanting an ordinary Spain,” Del Valle declared in his speech.

Since the beginning of the negotiations between the PSOE and the pro-independence parties to unravel the complex parliamentary arithmetic drawn by the results of 23-J, the right-wing criticism of the socialists has been constant; although the agreements to invest Pedro Sánchez also raised internal opposition in the socialist sphere, embodied in historical figures such as Felipe González or Alfonso Guerra or in regional leaders such as Emiliano García-Page. Along these lines, the new party wants to capitalize on citizen discontent with the measure of grace for those accused of the processes among the voters of the PSOE itself and of groups such as Sumar and Podemos, which he considers a “poor inheritance from 15-M” without a “transformative” effect.

Regarding international politics, Del Valle has declared to EL PAÍS that his European project involves fiscal, energy and economic union to correct inequalities between member states and guarantee greater independence from the United States. Regarding the EU's position on the war in Ukraine, del Valle has assured that it is necessary to protect international law against “aggressor countries like Russia”, and at the same time, “condemn the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza.”

The leader of the formation has also advocated that his formation be responsible for recovering some of the hallmarks of the traditional left, prioritizing “material and class conditions” over the “narcissism of individual difference” that identity politics promote. .

The event continued with the intervention of Soraya Rodríguez—former PSOE militant and now MEP for Ciudadanos—who warned that the aspirations of the Catalan independence movement will not end with the amnesty. “As we speak, the PSOE is meeting in Geneva with Puigdemont and his people. Its next objective is to recognize Catalan nationality and its right to self-determination, but no autonomous community has that right. If they want to change the Constitution, they must reach the majority necessary to do so,” she assured.

For the former Secretary General of the Treasury of the Government of Felipe González Juan Francisco Martín Seco, the new formation is “a necessity” and he has offered a series of advice so that the mistakes that, according to him, were committed after the 15-M: “Do not take the sky by storm, do not be in a hurry to achieve success, be careful with signings and be measured with the program: pursue your maximum objectives, but do not forget the limitations of the current situation,” he explained .

