The home side dominated the match but fell behind in the 54th minute after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois scored an own goal when he failed to clear a low pass from Gouffre.

But Real Madrid equalised four minutes later with a close-range shot from Dani Carvajal, who followed up a cross from Jude Bellingham in the 58th minute.

Vinicius managed to work his magic within two minutes after sending a wonderful cross to his teammate Rodrygo, who received it to score the second goal in the 75th minute, before the Brazilian winger scored the third goal from a counterattack in the 77th minute.

Mbappe completed Real Madrid’s goals from a penalty kick won by substitute Endrick in stoppage time.

Real Madrid raised its score to 14 points, one point behind Barcelona, ​​the leader, who will visit Villarreal, the fourth, today, Sunday.