The home side dominated the match but fell behind in the 54th minute after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois scored an own goal when he failed to clear a low pass from Gouffre.
But Real Madrid equalised four minutes later with a close-range shot from Dani Carvajal, who followed up a cross from Jude Bellingham in the 58th minute.
Vinicius managed to work his magic within two minutes after sending a wonderful cross to his teammate Rodrygo, who received it to score the second goal in the 75th minute, before the Brazilian winger scored the third goal from a counterattack in the 77th minute.
Mbappe completed Real Madrid’s goals from a penalty kick won by substitute Endrick in stoppage time.
Real Madrid raised its score to 14 points, one point behind Barcelona, the leader, who will visit Villarreal, the fourth, today, Sunday.
