Spanish League: the race for the La Liga title in the current season

Barcelona has 68 points and Real Madrid has 56.
Find out how the standings are going and which ones with the following matches.
The Spanish League is one of the most important soccer tournaments, since it has the best teams and also the most recognized players in the world. They also have thousands of fans who love their teams and don’t miss a single game.
Last season, Real Madrid had a fantastic year and lifted the much-desired Champions League. However, this time Barcelona have the advantage and are in first place in the standings with a total of 68 points and the merengue squad follow them with 56.
In the event that you have missed any information about La Liga, we will leave you with all the details you should know about the 2022-2023 season.
Matches and result of day 26 of La Liga of Spain
• Friday March 17: Valladolid Vs. Athletic. Result: 1-3.
• Saturday March 18: Almería Vs. Cádiz. Result: 1-1
• Saturday March 18: Rayo Vallecano Vs. Girona. Result: 2-2.
• Saturday March 18: Espanyol Vs. Celta de Vigo. Result: 1-3.
• Saturday March 18: Atlético de Madrid Vs. Valencia. Result: 3-0.
• Sunday March 19: Betis Vs. Mallorca. Result: 1-0.
• Sunday March 19: Real Sociedad Vs. Elche. Result: 2-0.
• Sunday March 19: Osasuna Vs. Villarreal. Result: 0-3.
• Sunday March 19: Getafe Vs. Sevilla. Result: 2-0.
• Sunday March 19: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid. Result: 2-1.
Positions table
Upcoming dates of matchday 27 of the Spanish League
• Friday March 31: Mallorca Vs. Osasuna. Time: 16:00.
• Saturday April 1: Girona Vs. Espanyol. Time: 09:00.
• Saturday April 1: Athletic Club vs. Getafe. Time: 11:15.
• Saturday April 1: Cádiz Vs. Seville. Time: 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday April 1: Elche Vs. Barcelona. Time: 16:00.
• Sunday April 2: Celta de Vigo Vs. Almería. Time: 09:00.
• Sunday April 2: Real Madrid vs. Valladolid. Time: 11:15.
• Sunday April 2: Villarreal vs. Real Sociedad. Time: 1:30 p.m.
• Sunday April 2: Atlético de Madrid Vs. Betis. Time: 16:00.
• Monday April 3: Valencia Vs. Rayo Vallecano. Time: 16:00.
