A spokeswoman for the Spanish Civil Guard told AFP that the player was “under arrest for sexual assault”, without revealing further details.

Cadena Ser radio and other media outlets reported that police arrested the 27-year-old player on Monday after two women reported him and another man to police for sexual assault.

Reports said the incident took place at Mir’s home.

“The club is aware of this arrest and, in the absence of any details, can only state at this time that it will cooperate in whatever justice may require,” Valencia said in a statement.

Mir joined Valencia in July on loan from Sevilla, with whom he had signed a six-season contract in 2021.