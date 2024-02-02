LALIGA has inaugurated its first academy in Latin America in Bogotá, Colombia. This new center will be possible thanks to the alliance with EFA Deportes, and in which boys, girls and adolescents will join to learn the LALIGA methodology.

LALIGA Academy of Bogotá It will be part of the more than 750 sports projects in 55 countries managed by the Spanish competition to promote grassroots football at a global level.

LALIGA Academy in Bogotá, which will open its doors this February, will welcome players from 4 to 19 years old, who will train under the highest standards of global grassroots football through the LALIGA football methodology, taught by some of the entity's best grassroots football coaches.

The sports center will be at the Gimnasio del Norte School (Cl. 207 #70-50, Bogotá) and will have resources and tools from the Spanish competition for the development of the personal and sporting potential of the participants, this in an environment of facilities of high performance. As part of the resources of this sports center, there will be 4 regulatory fields, and more than 10 local coaches, all with a training license for children and youth.

The academy will be directed by a LALIGA coach, with a UEFA PRO license, who will travel to Colombia to lead the project, thus ensuring the application of the training concepts of the Spanish competition in the programs taught. The objective will be to achieve comprehensive training for young footballers, both at a sporting and educational level and in terms of personal development.

In addition, the operation of the center and the application of the methodology will be coordinated directly from the LALIGA headquarters in Madrid by the LALIGA Academy team through technological tools such as LALIGA Academy Manager, which is used to supervise the development of international academies.

“We are very satisfied with the agreement, as it will be our first academy in Latin America, which is a key region for LALIGA Academy. The choice of place is not random: Colombia is a strategic country for us, with a lot of LALIGA following. This is something that we have verified year after year in all the players who come to our LALIGA Academy and LALIGA Camps programs in Madrid from Colombia,” says Javier Hernández, head of LALIGA Academy.

“This academy represents a milestone for LALIGA in our development in Latin America, becoming the first academy in the region. One of our main objectives is to help promote and develop grassroots football at a global level, and we know that in Colombia there is great talent that we will help promote through our methodologies,” comments Juan Raúl Mejía, LALIGA delegate in Colombia.

“LALIGA's methodology focuses on the development of players from a comprehensive perspective, covering 4 essential pillars: tactical-cognitive, technical-coordinative, physical-conditional and psychological-socio-affective. It also emphasizes the stimulation of talent and the individualization of the training process, considering that the development process of each player requires different needs. This holistic approach can make a difference in today's football,” says Juan Florit, Head of Sports Projects at LALIGA ACADEMY.

“This new alliance with LALIGA Academy represents a gigantic benefit for thousands of boys, girls and young people who love soccer in Colombia. To our comprehensive training methodology, we add a successful global model, which represents the best of the 42 teams professionals of Spanish LALIGA soccer, the best in the world. Bogotá is the first city in Latin America to receive the LALIGA Academy. This fills us with pride and motivates us to continue working so that our athletes fulfill their dreams, said Bernardo Uricoechea sports director of EFA Sports”.

LALIGA is a pioneer in the development of grassroots football among the major European leagues, thanks to its network of academies that focus on the development of young international talent and currently has nine permanent football academies around the world, with headquarters in the United States. United States, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Malaysia or Madrid.

For more information about the academy, those interested can visit: www.laligaacademybogota.com

About the League

LALIGA is the largest football ecosystem in the world. It is a private sports association, made up of the 20 football Clubs/SAD of LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 of LALIGA HYPERMOTION, responsible for the organization of professional and national football competitions.

It has more than 200 million followers on social networks globally, on 16 platforms and 20 different languages; and has the largest international network of all sports properties, with which it is present in 41 countries through 11 offices, based in Madrid (Spain). The association carries out its social action through the FOUNDATION and is the first professional football league in the world that has a competition for footballers with intellectual disabilities: LALIGA Genuine.

The EFA Sports Club is a pioneer in the Advanced Training Schools (EFA) model. Since its founding in 1977, thousands of young athletes have benefited from our comprehensive training model. We have established collaborations with world-renowned leaders in football, basketball and volleyball. We have the most complete sports facilities in the country and the best coaches in each discipline, with international training, as well as a large team of sports psychologists, sports scientists, physiotherapists, specialists in data analysis and sports scouting.

SPORTS WITH PRESS INFORMATION FROM LALIGA ACADEMY