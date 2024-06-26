California is home to one of the largest Latino and Hispanic communities in the United States. For those looking to enter the labor market and find jobs where Spanish is accepted, there are specialized job portals that make it easier to find these opportunities.

According to the criteria of

According to the latest American Community Survey, California has a population of more than 39 million people, of which 15,579,652 are Latina or Hispanic, representing 39.4% of the total.

Job Search on Indeed

The Indeed web portal allows you to filter job offers for Spanish speakers, offering a variety of positions with different levels of specialization and experience. Wages generally start at $25 per hour.

Job opportunities

Los Angeles is home to 1,829,991 Hispanics or Latinos. Marriott International hotel is looking for a Room Controller, responsible for assigning rooms based on guest requests and preferences, managing reservations and cancellations, and checking out-of-service rooms.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.

At least one year of experience in a hotel (not necessarily in the same position).

*Salary: $26.70 – $30.70 per hour.

On Point Plumbing Systems is seeking plumbers in Los Angeles with exceptional problem-solving skills and teamwork skills.

Requirements:

Previous experience in plumbing service (minimum one year).

Knowledge of building codes and safety standards.

Ability to read plans and drawings.

Valid California driver’s license.

*Salary: $20 – $30 per hour.

Food Supervisor in San Francisco

In San Francisco, where 15% of the population is Hispanic or Latino, the company Sodexo is looking for a food supervisor to lead the food preparation and serving team, ensuring a safe and productive work environment.

*Requirements:

Great communication skills.

Strong teamwork and positive attitude.

Adaptability and willingness to learn.

Passion for maintaining a healthy and safe environment.

*Salary: $28 per hour.

Assistant kitchen manager in San Diego

San Diego, with almost 30% Latino population, offers the position of assistant kitchen manager at Café Coyote. The Assistant Manager will support the Senior Manager in supervising the daily operations of the kitchen.

*Requirements:

Minimum five years of experience as a line cook or similar role, preferably in a high-volume environment.

Knowledge of Mexican cuisine and its techniques.

Time flexibility for different shifts.

Ability to communicate in English.

*Salary: $25 – $30 per hour.

For those interested in exploring more options, Indeed offers a daily updated list of many other employment opportunities in California.

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.