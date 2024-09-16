Madrid (Agencies)

Yesterday, King Felipe VI of Spain received the credentials of Hosni Abdel Wahed, the first ambassador of the State of Palestine to Spain, after Madrid recognized it last May.

The Spanish monarch received Ambassador Abdel Wahid at the Royal Palace in Madrid, where the credentials were handed over, according to scenes broadcast by the Royal Court on the X platform.

Abdul Wahid has been heading the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Spain since 2022 and had the status of ambassador. However, his rank was officially changed after Madrid recognized the State of Palestine a few months ago.

The Spanish government recognized the State of Palestine on May 28, following the example of Ireland and Norway.

In early September, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that the first bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine would be held by the end of the year.