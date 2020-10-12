Although it was a merely formal act because he only ran for the election of President Antonio Moreno, the support in his re-election for the unanimity of the votes in the ballot box supporting its continuity and endorsing the work that he has carried out in these years in which he has organized major international events in Spain.

The manchego from La Roda, who has assumed a kind of leadership in contesting the exclusion of karate from the Paris Olympics, counted in the room of the Olympic Committee with the moral support of Away White (COE), Jose Hidalgo (ADESP) and the presence of Irene Lozano, Secretary of State for Sports, who at the end of the day praised the figure of Moreno at the head of national karate,

Although more important than the external praises, What is striking is the high participation and presence of the assembly members in a confined Madrid, which according to the numbers of the Spanish Federation (the vote was behind closed doors) was 90 percent, which means the general endorsement of the management of the last four years.