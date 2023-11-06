This Monday, November 11, the National Court of Spain charged Carles Puigdemont, former president of Catalonia, and Marta Rovira, general secretary of the Republican Left party, for alleged acts of “terrorism” in relation to the protests against the sentence of the ‘procés’ in Catalonia in 2019. All at the same time that the pro-independence parties negotiate an amnesty with the PSOE to form a Government in the country.

The amnesty of those accused of the Catalan ‘procés’ is a little further from being a reality. This Monday, the Spanish National Court – the national court of justice – charged the former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, and the general secretary of the Republican Left party (ERC), Marta Rovira, in the ‘Tsunami Democràtic’ case.

Along with ten other senior officials of the Generalitat, both are accused of an alleged crime of “terrorism” for their involvement in the ‘Tsunami Democràtic’ platform, which served to organize the 2019 demonstrations against the sentencing and conviction of the politicians. involved in the ‘proccés’ – failed independence attempt in 2017.

The Civil Guard report He assures that ‘Tsunami Democràtic’ was a “tool of destabilization and political pressure”, which sought to “mobilize thousands” of people to “compromise the economic, social, business and institutional stability of Spain.”

The Spanish authorities point to Puigdemont and Rovira as coordinators or leading members of the platform that supposedly instigated the protests in Catalonia after the Supreme Court’s ‘procés’ ruling was announced.

A decision that both the former Catalan leader and the secretary of Esquerra Republicana have rejected and described as ‘lawfare’ or “political persecution.”

“’Go for them!’, so as not to lose the habit. It is the permanent coup d’état that they like to revive so much, whether with sabers or with togas,” Puigdemont said after learning of the accusation on the social network ‘X’.

Experts point out that it is unlikely that both Puigdemont, on the run in Belgium since 2017, and Rovira, in Switzerland since 2018, will appear voluntarily before the National Court.

Stagnation in the investiture of Pedro Sánchez

Along with the amnesty, the formation of the Spanish Government also seems further away. And this judicial resolution has been made public in the midst of the negotiations of the Socialist Party (PSOE) with Esquerra Republicana (ERC) and JuntsxCat just to approve an amnesty law in exchange for supporting the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president.

This would contemplate the suspension of charges against a large part of the politicians involved in the 2017 ‘procés’, but not all. A point that has caused the negotiation between ERC, JuntsxCat and the PSOE to stagnate.

“We will not leave any soldier stranded. We will not make an amnesty for ‘VIPs’,” JuntsxCat noted in this regard.

The negotiation is being carried out through representatives of the parties in Brussels and, despite the announcement of the indictment, it continues this same November 11 without a scheduled date for the final agreement.

“There remains to be negotiated technical issues of the law that must be verified so that the legal text that comes out of the Belgian capital does not have cracks through which it could be attacked,” said a source close to the negotiations. to the newspaper ‘El País’.

There is also at the moment no official date for Sánchez’s investiture debate – which was expected between November 8 and 9 – since, without the support of the independence groups, the PSOE does not have the necessary majority to be able to govern. That is to say, without an agreement, there is no investiture in sight.

