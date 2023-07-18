Spanish justice orders Interpol the “immediate” delivery to the US of Pollo Carvajal

The National Court ordered Interpol to execute “immediately” the delivery to the United States of former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as El Pollo Carvajalonce the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) rejected his last appeal last week.

The magistrates of the Third Criminal Section have made this decision days after the Strasbourg-based ECHR declared unfounded the lawsuit filed by the head of Venezuelan counterintelligence during the presidency of Hugo Chávez, which has been tried by all means of paralyzing a delivery that was agreed in 2019.

Hugo Armando Carvajal has been in pretrial detention for more than two years due to his patent risk of flight and the US claims him for crimes equivalent in Spain to belonging to a criminal organization or belonging to or collaboration with a terrorist organization and drug trafficking.

