One of the most active voices against racism in sport is currently Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian has stated on several occasions that he has been the victim of insults for this reason and now a fan who committed these acts has been convicted by the Spanish justice system.

According to the criteria of

In this case, which was filed in February 2023, Vinicius was not the only victim. Samu Chukweze, then a Villarreal player, was also subjected to racist insults by the same fan in another match against Mallorca.

One year in prison and three years without entry to stadiums

Real Madrid has issued a statement announcing the verdict of the Court of Instruction No. 3 of Palma de Mallorca in which the sanction imposed on the fan for his assault at the Son Moix stadium was handed down.

“The accused has been found guilty of two crimes against moral integrity, aggravated by having acted with racist motives,” says the text in which the club reproaches these acts against sport.

In the same statement, it was announced that the fan was sentenced to one year in prison and three more years of being banned from entering any stadium in Spain. However, the suspension of the prison sentence was also announced because the fan showed remorse for the events.

Real Madrid statement Photo:real Madrid Share

The man involved sent a letter to Vinicius Junior and, thanks to this and the suspension of the sentence, he will have to participate in a “program of equal treatment and non-discrimination.”

The club also noted that this is in addition to two other sentences for the same crime against the players.He also took the opportunity to recall the case of a minor who also insulted Tchouamení as a racist act. “He will not be able to access stadiums where official competitions are held for a year, and he will have to pay the financial penalties imposed on him for his behaviour.”

Vinicius Junior Photo:AFP Share

“Real Madrid, which has acted as private prosecutor in these proceedings together with its players, will continue to work to protect the values ​​of our club and eradicate any racist behaviour in the world of football and sport.”the statement concluded.

Vinicius Junior replied to the statement in x along with two emoticons that represent the footballer’s support for this sentence.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL.