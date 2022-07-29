Justice in Spain has demanded an eight-year prison sentence against Shakira (45) for tax evasion. The artist would not have paid her income tax of 14.5 million euros over the years 2012-2014. The Public Prosecution Service also demands a fine of 23.7 million euros. The most important question is: did Shakira live in Spain during that period or not?

She says she doesn’t and insists she didn’t do anything wrong because of that. According to her lawyers, she was living in the Bahamas at the time and only moved to Spain in 2015. Justice thinks that’s nonsense: Shakira had been together with Spanish footballer Gerard Pique since 2011 and spent a lot of time in Barcelona. And whoever stays in the country for more than 183 days a year, according to El Pas tax-wise as a resident.

The Tax and Customs Administration has examined its behavior in those years, according to the newspaper. They analyzed her posts on social media, but also looked at the transactions of visits to the hairdresser and beauty salon. It also became clear that during her first pregnancy she visited a clinic in Barcelona and rented a recording studio nearby. See also Russian embassy responded to US calls to "withdraw troops" from Ukraine

Justice charges her that she has not only evaded tax, but has also done it very cunningly with a network of at least fourteen companies. Shakira previously refused a settlement with the Spanish judiciary about the charges. It has not been disclosed what the judiciary had proposed as the settlement amount.

