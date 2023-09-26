Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Spanish journalist generated controversy by comparing Real Madrid with Argentina

September 26, 2023
Spanish journalist generated controversy by comparing Real Madrid with Argentina

America's Cup

Argentina will defend the title of Copa America champion in 2024.

Photo:

Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Argentina will defend the title of Copa América champion in 2024.

Once he spoke, the discussion broke out.

Argentina became world champion in Qatar and although some time has passed, there is still talk of that title.

And there is talk for and against, but they talk about what they achieved Lionel Messi and his companions.
A hell

For example, in Spain an immense controversy broke out, because a journalist spoke about the subject and did not leave the group led by Lionel Scaloni.

Journalist Juan Manuel Rodríguez, from El Chiringuito, He was the one who lit ‘the fuse’ and doesn’t stop talking.

Rodríguez, as expected, is a Real Madrid fan and to calm the waters after the defeat with Atlético de Madrid, he referred to the Argentine title.

Argentina vs, France

Antoine Griezmann (left) and Lionel Messi (right), in the World Cup final.

“If Real Madrid played in the World Cup, Argentina wouldn’t have one,” he said, of course, the Argentines didn’t like it at all.
