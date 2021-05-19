Was Christopher Columbus really from Genoa, Italy? Or was it Spanish? Was he Croatian? Or, as other theories suggest, was he Portuguese or even Polish? The unknown about the origin of the famous explorer could be solved in five months. International scientists began an initiative on Wednesday to read the DNA of their remains and identify their geographical origin.

Its findings will be made public in October.

Much is known about the life of Columbus. But about the first years of the navigator of the fifteenth century it is known very little.

An expert in anthropology measures a bone of Christopher Columbus. Photo: AP

An important advance to put together a more complete profile of the man who died 515 years ago occurred in 2003, when DNA testing revealed that bones buried in a grave in the Cathedral of Seville they were those of Columbus.

But after that discovery, the team of researchers from the University of Granada that is conducting the investigation into Columbus decided to suspend it. The reason: the DNA technology available at the time was not neither accurate nor reliable and it required a large amount of genetic material.

DNA testing accuracy

Following advances in the sophistication of DNA testing in recent years, genetic geography can now determine the approximate area of the ancestry of a European person.

The Cathedral of Seville. Photo: EFE

José Antonio Lorente, professor of forensic medicine at the University of Granada, pointed out that there has been a “radical” improvement in DNA analysis, which now allows tests to be carried out on very small fragments.

Researchers are working with four small pieces of bone from Columbus, seven skeletal remains and one tooth of his son Hernando, and a dozen bone fragments of his brother Diego, which are in worse condition, he added.

The remains will be sent to genetic identification laboratories in Rome and Florence, in Italy; Mexico and the United States, Lorente explained in an online press conference.

“First landing of Christopher Columbus in America”, the romantic vision of the arrival of the expedition of Dióscoro Puebla, 1862. Photo: Wikipedia image.

Lorente said that he believes the generally accepted theory that Columbus he was from Genoa, but the project aims to solve some “mysteries (…) and contradictions” in the historical account and obtain “as much information as possible (so that it cannot be discussed about it.”)

As a prelude to these tasks, the University of Granada hosted on Wednesday what it described as first world meeting of researchers from Colón, who presented evidence of their different theories about its origin.

The transatlantic voyages of the explorer on behalf of the Spanish monarchy between 1492 and 1504 opened a door to the European colonization of the Americas, then called the New World.

Columbus died on May 20, 1506 and was buried in the Spanish city of Valladolid, although he had asked to be buried in America.

The most widespread idea is that he was a Genoese (Italy) son of a family of weaversBut there are numerous theories that have questioned his birthplace.

The ambitious project to determine its origin and in which five genetic identification laboratories from Europe and America will participate, could be ready for October 12.

With information from Europa Press and Associated Press

