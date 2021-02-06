Stock Exchange Panels in Shanghai (China). ALY SONG / REUTERS

The market is hypersensitive. Its volatility does not respond so much to economic data, but to medical ones. The pandemic has upset any fundamental analysis. Business profits, the PER ratio or levels of indebtedness have gone into the background, giving all the prominence to new benchmarks such as the contagion curve, the incidence rate or serological tests.

After the summer, the confidence of Spanish investors, which JP Morgan Asset Management measures quarterly and exclusively publishes EL PAÍS, plummeted. The second wave moved the end of the nightmare that COVID-19 has caused and that meant delaying the economic recovery. On the other hand, in the fourth quarter, this indicator rebounded strongly, returning to positive territory for the first time since the first quarter of 2019, thanks mainly to the start of the vaccination campaign against covid-19. Specifically, it stood at 0.55 points. The index of the US fund manager is configured with the answers given by the interviewees (1,361 in this wave) to the question about what the Stock Exchanges will do in the next semester. 39.1% believe that it is “probable or very probable” that we will witness rises in the markets, 25% believe that they will remain at current levels, and 36% predict falls in equities in this period. The main reason given by the most optimistic savers is that “the coronavirus crisis will stabilize.”

Asian bags

The survey also asks which are, in the opinion of Spanish investors, the Stock Exchanges with the greatest appreciation potential. As in previous quarters, European equities remain at the forefront among savers’ preferences, but more and more are choosing Asian equities as the geographic area where there are greatest opportunities. China was the epicenter of the virus, but the Asian giant has recovered before the rest of the countries and its economy was, among the large ones, the only one that grew in 2020. The acceleration shown among the preferences of citizens is also significant. American stock market, an improvement in the perception of Wall Street that coincides with the electoral defeat of Donald Trump and the accession of Joe Biden to the presidency of the main economic power in the world.

The JPMorgan survey was carried out when the first news about the arrival of the vaccines was known and therefore does not reflect the delay in the immunization process that occurred in January due to the problems of distribution of the doses. The fact that investors perceive that science also clears the economic horizon makes them feel less risk averse. When asked what is the priority objective they seek, the group of the most conservative —those whose aspiration is “not to lose money— loses weight, becoming 40.5% of the total compared to 46.2% in the third quarter of 2020. The most ambitious – they ensure that their main goal when investing is to achieve the “maximum profitability” – grew from 23.5% to represent 28.8% of the sample.

This lower aversion to risk is transferred to a certain extent to the selection of investment products for the next semester. Bank deposits and paid accounts, despite the fact that interest rates are at historic lows, are still the preferred option, although the number of savers who say they will opt for one of them in the short term falls on the previous wave, passing from 39.9% to 36.4%. On the other hand, the number of people who assures that they will invest in products with higher risk but also more potential profitability such as investment funds, pension plans or the direct purchase of shares is growing. On the other hand, the number of potential investors in housing falls.