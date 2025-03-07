An investigation from the University of Seville (Us), which has analyzed the effects of blood radiotherapy, It allows relapses to predict in pediatric patientsspecifically in those suffering from neuroblastoma, one of the most frequent types of childhood cancer. The work, developed by researcher Elías Gomis, has achieved relate a decrease greater than 50% in the lymphocyte count with respect to previous valueswith a significant increase in the risk of a relapse and close to the risk of death during follow -up.

In depth

The study has just been presented as a doctoral thesis, which has been deserving of the international doctoral mention in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Seville, with the highest rating, ‘Cum Laude‘, And according to the head of the Radiation Oncology Service of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in SevilleJosé Luis López Guerrathe results of the investigation will be incorporated as of January to the daily clinical practice, according to the US in a statement.

Gomis has analyzed the impact of radiotherapy on the renal and hematological function of pediatric patients with high -risk neuroblastoma treated in the aforementioned hospital between 2004 and 2020. The results of the study entitled Impact on renal and hematological function in pediatric patients with high -risk neuroblastoma treated with radical intention ‘have been published in the known Clinical and Translational Oncology.

More details

The discovery made by Dr. Gomis is “crucial“, since it allows identifying risk factors in patients with high -risk neuroblastom The purpose of improving the clinical results of this type of patients.

In Spain, according to data from the National Registry of Children’s Tumors (RTI), The incidence is one case for every 7,000 live newborns, of which approximately half are high risk.

This is the first published study that analyzes the hematological effects of radiotherapy in pediatric patients with high -risk neuroblastoma, and one of the few works that study the impact at the renal level. For research, urea, creatinine, erythrocytes, platelets, leukocytes, lymphocytes, neutrophils and hemoglobin were evaluated in three key moments: before radiotherapy, the month of its application and at the end of the follow -up, data that served as a basis for reaching the conclusions.

To take into account

The research results show that radiotherapy had Excellent renal tolerance (since there were no cases of acute or chronic renal failure in patients), a complete hematological recovery and lymphopenia-Decrease in lymphocytes-transitory.

This research It is part of the Doctoral Program in Molecular Biology, Biomedicine and Clinical Research, in the Clinical Research Line, and has been directed by doctors José Luis López Guerra and Blas David Delgado León, of the Radiation Oncology Service of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital. Dr. Francisco Javier Miñano Sánchez, of the Department of Pharmacology, Pediatrics and Radiology, has acted as tutor of the thesis.