His comments came to light due to a transmission he made recently. There the streamer highlighted how on Microsoft platforms the experience of these games is not only recreated but also includes improvements adapted to current systems.

He then proceeded to play the titles of the saga of Gears of War, which obviously has no presence on PlayStation and only on Xbox. Again IlloJuan highlighted how nice it is to play them with backward compatibility.

It didn’t take long for him to extend his statements to the catalog of classic titles on Microsoft consoles. And he did not fail to emphasize that the optimizations are free. So he suggested that Sony should go down this path.

Fountain: Twitch.

What this content generator stated was ‘this is not going to 60 fps, I assure you. This goes to 120, I’m freaking out, man. The Xbox Enhanced Backward Compat thing is gosh huh, it’s gosh man’.

To the above, he added “Sony has to learn from this, man”, and he finished with “you being able to play a game from 17 years ago at 120 frames, scaled to 4K and for free”.

Backward compatibility is well handled on Microsoft platforms. But what about PlayStation?

the tremer @illojuan Can’t believe how amazing Xbox eco system backwards compatibility playing Gears of war 1 and FPS Boost magic. I wish Sony would take better care of the arrival of its old sagas and not make a remaster of the 2018 game… pic.twitter.com/qPT9S3sMVB — JotaPe (@ThierryjpB) July 20, 2023

This issue on Sony consoles is not something handled very intensively. Jim Ryan, way back in 2017, said that backwards compatibility is something gamers ask for a lot.

Fountain: Xbox.

But according to the company’s data, they don’t really use it that intensely. Back then he was only talking about the PS4 and it doesn’t seem like his thinking is going to change.

But there is no shortage of those who would like to see a quality similar to that handled on Xbox and highlighted by IlloJuan.

