The Spanish has continued to gain ground in the United States. so much that More than 70 percent of non-Spanish-speaking residents in the country already believe that the language should be taught in schools.

And, at the same time, almost 50 percent see viable, in the future, the arrival of a president to the White House with this mother tongue.

That, at least, is the conclusion of a new LSG Agency survey which was launched this Tuesday under the auspices of the Colombian embassy in Washington and the Association of Ibero-American Cultural Attachés on the occasion of International Spanish Language Day.

(In addition: Find out if you apply to request family reunification of Colombians in the US)

“As the United States increases its ethnic and cultural diversity, it is essential to understand how the rapid increase in Spanish speakers is influencing perceptions about the role of Spanish in business, education and public policy”, the Agency said when presenting its findings.

“This national poll shows how much both Spanish-speaking and non-Spanish-speaking voters value the Impact of the Spanish language on American culture and that companies and political parties benefit from communication, education and the use of Spanish,” he added.

(Also: This will be the centers that the US will open to process immigration cases in Colombia)

Among these conclusions there are also other data very interesting.

78 percent of Spanish-speaking voters and 60 percent of non-Spanish-speaking voters, for example, believe that eSpanish is key to American culture.

On the other hand, 85 percent of Spanish-speaking voters and 70 percent of non-Spanish-speaking voters think that it is important that your children are bilingual or multilingual.

78 percent of Spanish-speaking voters and 60 percent of non-Spanish-speaking voters believe that Spanish is key to American culture.

Although there is no similar survey in the past to compare the results, These are diametrically opposed to the trends that were registered two decades ago in this country. when the idea of ​​”only English” took hold, promoted in several states of the country, which wanted only English to be taught in schools and to be the only language spoken by governments to communicate with the primary constituents.

(Read: How many options does Joe Biden have to be re-elected in the United States?)

In years past, indeedhave revived similar proposals, but always with a failure when they were taken to the polls.

Although English is the most widely used language in the United States, there is no law that makes it the official language of the country.

85% of Spanish-speaking voters and 70% of non-Spanish-speaking voters think it is important for their children to be bilingual or multilingual.

The survey also highlights how 72 percent of Spanish speakers and 52 percent of non-Spanish speakers have a more positive impression of companies that advertise or report in Spanish.

Spanish as a language is becoming more important in the world every day.

Another 72 percent of Spanish speakers and 59 percent of frequent non-Spanish speakers believe it is important for non-Spanish-speaking elected officials to communicate with Spanish-speaking voters in their native language.

And another very relevant statistic: among all those surveyed, Spanish is, and by far, the second language that most parents (85 percent) would like their children to learn.

(We recommend: Why does HRW criticize Petro’s bias on former president Pedro Castillo?)

It is followed by French, with 35 percent; Italian (16 percent), Chinese (14 percent) and Japanese (10 percent).

It is essential to recognize, understand and value the Contributions of Spanish-speakers to American culture and society. We salute all efforts to highlight how organizations and institutions benefit from communicating with their audiences and communities in Spanish,” said Luis Gilberto Murillo, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States.

In any case, these are data that also reflect the expansion of the Hispanic community in the United States.

According to the latest data from the Census Bureau, the Hispanic population is the largest minority group in the United States. Nearly 42 million people in the United States are native Spanish speakers and, furthermore, more than half (55 percent) of these had already been born in the country.

(You may be interested in: Former Colombian soldier, sentenced to 12 years in prison in the US for drug trafficking)

A trend that continues to rise. In fact, according to the most recent figures from the Instituto Cervantes, andn the year 2060, the United States will be the second country in the world with the largest number of Spanish speakers, only behind Mexico.



To reach its conclusions, the Agency interviewed 500 Spanish-speaking voters and another 500 non-Spanish-speaking voters by telephone.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington