Holiday homes company Belvilla points to a huge increase in bookings by Spanish holidaymakers for places in Spain.

The company says that the vaccination process and somewhat more optimistic prospects are prompting people to book for this summer. Spain continues to be one of the preferred destinations for July and August: 42.9% of Norwegians have booked in Spain, followed by the Swedish (17.6%) and the British (14.6%).

Reservations from Spanish holidaymakers that have so far been received by Belvilla for July and August show a 278% increase for national destinations; this is by comparison with April last year.

The Spanish have 32% of bookings for the summer. The Dutch have 22%, the Belgians 14%, the French ten per cent, and the Germans eight per cent. Almost 94% of Spanish holidaymakers are said to be choosing Spain in July and August.

As to May and June, 31% of bookings in Spain are from the Netherlands, with the Spanish at 30%, and the Germans and Belgians at around nine per cent.

Belvilla is observing a positive trend for summer bookings. This confirms the conclusions of a study that the company carried out at the beginning of the year, when 42% of those surveyed said that they planned to travel this summer and 35% that flexible cancellation policy would be a reason for encouraging reservations.