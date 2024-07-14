Home page World

From: Judith Finsterbusch

Where there are many tourists, there are pickpockets – also in Benidorm. © David Revenga

If the wallet with the ID card suddenly goes missing, tourists are faced with a huge problem. To prevent this from happening, Benidorm warns holidaymakers about thieves, fraudsters and the like.

Benidorm – Where there are many tourists, not only reputable entrepreneurs smell business, but also shady characters. On July 1st, Spain started its high seasonin the skyscraper city of Benidorm on the Costa Blanca Tens of thousands of people go on holiday every summer. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, several additional police officers and other security forces are deployed. Summer 2024 The resort has now launched the campaign “Your best holiday in Benidorm” to specifically warn holidaymakers about the dangers posed by the summer rush, reported costanews.com.

Benidorm warns tourists: This is how the scammers work on the beach

A total of 1,000 information panels in Spanish and English provide direct on Benidorm’s beaches and baysbut also at bus stops, on billboards and signs throughout the city, tourists can find tips for a safe holiday. A big topic in Benidorm, for example, is the shell game, in Spanish trileros called: These are shady characters who specifically persuade tourists to play a shell game, in which a ball is shown and then disappears under one of three cups, which are then mixed together. The player must then say which cup the ball is under – in return for a bet in the form of money, of course. However, the gangs work with members who act as bait and appear to win the game – for the tourists, the opposite is the case, they can only lose. The game is of course illegal, but the scammers dismantle the improvised stands where the game is played in no time at all, and the police can hardly keep up.

A Another annoying summer issue in Benidorm is street vendors who illegally sell drinks directly on the beachesThey walk between the tourists with cool boxes and offer beer, soft drinks, water or even cocktails, nice and cold, of course. However, these sellers do not have a license to do this – which drives the legal bar or kiosk operators crazy – and the drinks are not subject to any sanitary controls or hygiene standards. The drinks are usually bought cheaply in the supermarket and then mixed together in the trunk of a car in a parking lot near the beach – in the blazing summer heat.

Thieves and heat as danger: Benidorm warns tourists in summer

Not only In Malaga, pickpockets are a big problem in summerIn Benidorm, wallets, mobile phones and watches often “disappear” – as is the case everywhere where there are lots of people. In Benidorm, the town hall therefore advises tourists to always keep an eye on important personal items on the beaches and elsewhere and to always leave valuables and original identification documents in a safe place in the hotel. Particularly “tender” tricks such as the hug trick are also popular in Spainto steal wallets or jewelry.

Last but not least, it is not always just “the others” who are to blame, tourists can also ruin the summer for themselves, by underestimating the heat in SpainOn the information boards, Benidorm therefore warns against doing sports during lunchtime and against leaving children, senior citizens or pets in the car “for a short time”.