Spanish guard frees six Colombian workers victims of labor exploitation

The Spanish Civil Guard released on a farm in the province of Ávila (north) six Colombian workers who were suffering labor exploitation, to which is added another of Spanish nationality in a similar situation.

Agents investigate an individual who allegedly took advantage of the victims, as all of them are in a situation of need and vulnerability, The Civil Guard reported this Wednesday.

The victims youhad “very poor” equipment, and those of Colombian nationality did not have an employment contract, were not affiliated with Social Security, which allows them, among other things, to have a doctor, or a work and/or residence permit.

The Civil Guard intensified its services to verify the legality of logging, as well as the control of the personnel employed to work in this type of exploitation.

This performance is the continuation of an operation carried out on March 17 in two forestry farms in the city of Ávila, where five other victims of labor exploitation were released, this time of Peruvian nationality.

It all started at the beginning of October 2022 when the Civil Guard intensified its services to verify the legality of logging, as well as the control of the personnel employed to work in this type of exploitation.

EFE