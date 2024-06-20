‘Low’ temperatures for Barcelona

Despite what you might expect it won’t be a sultry Barcelona the one that will host the 2024 F1 Spanish GP. The mercury will not rise above 25-26° and will not fall below 23°, but the race may not be so simple to prepare for teams and drivers.

According to forecasts, in fact, Rain is expected especially on Sunday morning, a rain that could continue or even wet the start of the GP scheduled for 3:00 pm. If the weather were actually to be respected, the tires deposited by F3, F2 and F1 would be ‘cleaned’ by the rain with the track returning to almost ‘green’ conditions. Furthermore, cloud cover is also expected in Qualifying which could cause a drop in temperatures in Q2 and Q3.

The weather forecast

Friday 21 June Saturday 22 June Sunday 23 June Sky Mostly sunny Partly sunny Occasional rain Temperature max 25° 26° 23rd Wind SE 17 km/h S 17 km/h SSE 17 km/h Gusts 30 km/h 30 km/h 39 km/h Chance of rain 25% 5% 90%

Source: Accuweather.com