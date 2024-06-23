Barcelona. Having achieved 60, Max Verstappen also achieved 61. The Red Bull is no longer the fastest car by a distance, the McLaren here in Barcelona had a slightly superior pace as demonstrated yesterday by Lando Norris’s pole, but in the hands of the world champion the RB20 continues to win (almost) without stopping. They make 7 successes out of 10 this season, enough to reach the top and book their fourth consecutive title. Super Max got rid of his rival at the start, despite being forced to put half a wheel on the grass, then after three laps he re-established the hierarchies, also overtaking George Russell, protagonist of one of the best starts in recent years, passing in a couple of of turns (outside) from fourth to first position. At that point a battle of strategies began, but Norris probably delayed the first stop too long and was no longer able to close the gap to the top. «Once in front I built an advantage – said the Dutchman -, then I had to run a bit in defense but it was enough to win».

Reds in difficulty

The Ferraris? Unfortunately for the Reds, the race confirmed the verdict of the qualifying: this weekend, the Cavallino was fourth force, also behind both Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton who in the final – thanks to the soft tires fitted in the last stint – he regained the podium that had been missing for 12 races, taking it away from his teammate. Speaking of teammates: the «Charlos» were the protagonists of a tough duel on the third lap, when Sainz overtook Leclerc complete with contact between the two SF-24s. “I was clearly in front,” the Spaniard justified himself. «He closed me down», complained the Monegasque, who then asked himself: «Why do we have to risk so much if we are managing the tyres?». In any case, the maneuver did not help Sainz reach the podium, which he has never managed to reach in his home GP. At the end, with Leclerc like Hamilton on the softs, Carlos also had to leave room for his teammate. He didn’t lose much, just a fifth place which can’t make anyone happy at Ferrari.

Lando’s self-criticism

Perhaps only Norris is more disappointed than the Ferrari drivers, aware of having thrown away – together with the second pole of his career – another chance of victory. «It’s not that I could, I had to win», he comments bitterly. «Unfortunately – he adds – I didn’t have a good start, I’m disappointed because this weekend we were the fastest. There are many positive things but one negative thing ruined everything.”