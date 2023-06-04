Max Verstappen dominated the Spanish GP, the seventh round of the 2023 World Championship. The Red Bull Dutchman, with his 40th victory in F1, preceded the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to the finish line. Fourth place for Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull. Fifth place for the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz junior ahead of the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. Eighth place for Ocon’s Alpine. Charles Leclerc closed just outside the points, 11th.