New engine

On and off the track Max Verstappen he was immediately the protagonist of Friday in Barcelona. The reigning world champion, who obtained his first career victory here eight years ago on his debut with Red Bull, has in fact signed the second best time in Spanish FP1beaten by just 24 thousandths by his friend-rival Lando Norris.

However, the orange also saw a significant intervention on his RB20. According to what was reported in the official FIA press release, in fact, Red Bull has replaced the power unit on car #1. Verstappen has changed all the components and for him this is the fourth different unit mounted.

Possible penalty ahead

The grid penalty for the current championship leader will be triggered from the next new PU installed. His former teammate Pierre Gasly also finds himself in the same situation, to whom Alpine fitted a new engine for the Spanish GP.

A hypothesis that seems to be circulating in the paddock is that Verstappen could – barring obviously complications – ‘decide’ to take penalties in the Belgian GP, scheduled for the end of July before the summer break. In fact, on that circuit, more than elsewhere, overtaking is possible and the Dutchman has already demonstrated there in the past that he is capable of moving up the group very quickly in the event of starting from the rear.