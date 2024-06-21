by SIMONE PELUSO (BARCELONA)

The redemption of Ferrari in Barcelona stop by updates introduced right from the first free practice on Friday. Canada now seems behind us, thanks above all to the work carried out in Maranello which allowed us to better understand the mistakes made and the problems encountered which caused a bitter double zero after the success in the Principality.

The response from the first kilometers gives confidence to the Cavallino technicians, who carried out a comparison job by installing the new features on Sainz’s SF-24 and leaving the now old version to Leclerc. The confirmation comes directly from Frédéric Vasseurprotagonist of the press conference dedicated to the team principals.

“In Canada we did everything wrong, from the beginning to the end of the weekend, with problems with set-up, reliability and contacts on the track – declared the Ferrari number one – We understood where we went wrong and we will see what will happen here in Spain. We have a clear idea on every single aspect and I hope we won’t fall into the same problems again.”

“Impossible” predictionsbile“

However, Vasseur did not make too rash predictions, having to face a Red Bull and a McLaren who, at least on paper, have the “advantage” of a track favorable to them.

“We can win anywhere, but it’s quite impossible to make predictions specific for each track. This is because we are a group of eight cars within a tenth or a tenth and a half since the start of the season. It’s the reality of this Formula 1, especially in qualifying, and we have to take every single result with a pinch of salt.”

Positive start

However, the start of the Catalan weekend was done in the right direction: “I believe that the first sensations are positive, because we were able to test the update package we brought here this weekend. Everything is going well, but we have to reap the fruits and draw conclusions only on Saturday and Sunday.” concluded Vasseur.