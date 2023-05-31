After Max Verstappen’s showdown in Monte Carlo, Formula 1 is keeping its engines warm in view of the Spanish GP 2023, seventh round of the world championship. The Red Bull standard bearer arrives in Barcelona on the wings of the enthusiasm given by the perfect race held in the Principality, despite the rain and the excellent form shown by Fernando Alonso and his Aston Martin. There Ferrari, for his part, will try to redeem the difficult start to the season by bringing various technical innovations to Montmelò, in a circuit that is considered the litmus test of the real competitiveness of single-seaters. The same goes for Mercedes, with Hamilton and Russell eager to show the true potential of the renewed W14B after the innovations introduced in Monaco. The first feedback will arrive on Friday 2 June with the start of free practice, while qualifying is scheduled for Saturday in the more traditional format (without the sprint-race) which will determine the starting grid for the race scheduled for Sunday 4 June 2023. Below are all the timetables to follow in live or streamed by Spanish GP 2023.