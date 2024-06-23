Mercedes, growing trend

For the first time in this championship, Mercedes managed to get both drivers into the first two rows of the deployment. In fact, in Barcelona Lewis Hamilton signed his best performance of the season in qualifying, with the third fastest time, with George Russell who will start next to him, in fourth position.

The Silver Arrows are showing an increasing trend over the course of the season, thanks to the constant updates that the team is bringing race after race. But there is a hint of disappointment in the team, because after the good performances in Friday’s free practice they hoped to be able to fight for pole position and instead the gap from poleman Norris was 318 thousandths.

Wolff’s analysis

Interviewed by Sky UKToto Wolff explained: “Third and fourth place could easily have been fifth or sixth, because the Ferraris were very close. We are three tenths away from the leaders and yesterday it didn’t seem to be like that, perhaps we were too optimistic after free practice. The result is solid overall”. A joke also about Hamilton’s speed: “The gaps are small, they can go in one direction or the other and I’m happy that today went well for him.”