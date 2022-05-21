Q1 and Q2

The Red Bulls are the first of the Big Boys to go out and set the two fastest times, which are immediately beaten again by the Ferraris. For Vettel, Stroll, Albon and Latifi, it’s already over after Q1 – so the British teams Williams and Aston Martin, which had brought updates, will look back on qualifying with little pleasure. Also Alonso, a former winner on this circuit, will not experience Q2. He ends up rather unfortunate in traffic and can’t set a fast lap

In Q2, the Mercedes immediately show that they are fully participating: the first fastest times are theirs. The Ferraris and Verstappen drive their first attempt on old tires and leave some behind. In the last minute Verstappen manages to set the fastest time. Both Haas cars also make it to the final qualifying. For Norris (whose enough fast time is taken away because of track limits), Gasly, Zhuo, Ocon and Tsunoda it’s over and out.

Q3

In Q3 Leclerc spins, ruining his tires and having to change quickly. So he only has one lap left to take P1. Verstappen in the meantime sets the fastest lap, which he takes from Carlos Sainz. In the last run, Leclerc did it again: he was the first to dive below 1:19 and took pole position. Also because Max Verstappen suddenly loses all power, forcing him to abort his very last qualifying round. His previously set time turns out to be good for P2. Third place is for Sainz, fourth for Russell, who again trumps Lewis Hamilton, who has to settle for sixth on the grid. Perez will occupy fifth place.

Spain 2022 GP Qualification

Leclerc Verstappen Sainz Russell perez

What time does F1 start in Spain?

Sunday 22 May 2022

Race: 3:00 PM