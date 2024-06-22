by VALERIO BARRETTA

Montmeló, McLaren always competitive

With the latest updates, the McLaren he sought competitiveness on every track. Apparently he seems to have found it, because in Woking they were fast on very different circuits, fighting for victory in Miami, Imola, Monaco and Montreal. The weekend at Montmeló also seems promising, with Lando Norris who was the fastest in FP1 and stopped just 55 thousandths of a second from Lewis Hamilton’s best time in FP2.

Norris’s words

Overall, in short, McLaren confirmed itself to be very fast and today – in a fight for pole position that seems close – it can be a great protagonist: “A positive day in scorching heat. It was difficult to find the perfect balance, which I think is the same for everyone, but overall yesterday I felt comfortable with the car“, this is the first comment from the Briton.

“I feel like we’re in good shape, with some things to improve on the night, but not many. I am confident that we can put ourselves in a good position. The race is very close, as we have seen in recent weeks, it’s about dealing with the little things and trying to put everything together. Qualifying will be key“.

Piastri’s words

“Friday is over, a good day with some areas to sort out, but I think the car is competitive, which is good“, added Piastri, sixth in the morning and seventh in the afternoon. “In FP2 I found some things in the riding and set-up, so it’s a matter of fine-tuning everything overnight. There is some work to do ahead of qualifying and, as expected, the fight is close up front: getting the most out of our package today will be important for Sunday’s race“.