Barcelona. Pole number 157 in the history of McLaren was in the air, even more than the acrid smell of smoke that invaded the atmosphere of the paddock in the morning after the fire that put the team’s hospitality out of commission. Evicted from their motorhome, the Woking team has instead returned to reside permanently in the Formula 1 attic: to the victory a month ago in Miami, Lando Norris has now added the second pole of his career, 1001 days after the first, achieved in Sochi in 2021. A great Max Verstappen was beaten, trailing by just 20 thousandths after another weekend that started uphill, with set-up problems during yesterday’s free practice and the new front wing failing after a handful of laps. For Ferrari, after the disaster in Montreal, another partial disappointment in qualifying, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz relegated to the third row, also behind the revived Mercedes.

The fire in the morning

«I had a practically perfect lap – Norris enjoys it -, we needed it and I managed to put everything together». He also took advantage of the wake of an Alpine that happened to be in front of him at the right time, but above all a car that in recent times seems to have nothing to envy even the Red Bull. «We have been very strong for two months – he comments -, we probably missed some possible poles in the previous races. Now we’re aiming for victory, that’s our goal but it will be difficult to start with Max behind us.” The Dutchman tries, he doesn’t appear too disappointed despite the fact that it is the third consecutive pole that eludes him: in Monte Carlo Leclerc had stolen it from him, two weeks ago in Canada, however, George Russell, today fourth behind Lewis Hamilton by a whisker. «We struggled to find the balance – explains Super Max -, but overall it was a fun session. It’s nice if there are many teams fighting for the highest goal.”

Hunting for a comeback

Ferrari is missing from the roll call, even if Leclerc missed the prophecy: “I expect Red Bull in front of everyone,” the Monegasque said on Thursday. This time the problem wasn’t the first sector, but the next two and also a mistake by the Monegasque in turn 5: the result is fifth place and another uphill race tomorrow. «We’re a bit disappointed – says team principal Frederic Vasseur -, Charles’ mistake cost us an easy third place but in such tight qualifying it’s right to push to the limit». For tomorrow, the objective as always «is to score as many points as possible – concludes Vasseur -. Unlike Mercedes, we saved a set of new tires and we have the pace to aim for the podium.”

