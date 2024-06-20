by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes towards Barcelona

There Mercedes glimpsed in Monte-Carlo and admired in Montreal gives its fans hope. The front wing brought to the Principality (which could be copied by Red Bull) has borne fruit and now the W15 is awaiting the litmus test at Montmeló.

In Barcelona, ​​however, Mercedes will not bring any aerodynamic updates, despite what team principal Toto Wolff had claimed weeks ago. That’s not to say they didn’t work in Brackley. They just focused on another sector, the weight of the car.

According to what the colleague of Auto Motor und Sport Tobi Grüner, the house of the Star will have some news that should save something on the scale.

We hear Mercedes won’t bring any aero upgrades to Barcelona this weekend. But the W15 will be fitted with some new weight saving parts underneath. #AMuS #F1 #SpanishGP — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) June 20, 2024

According to some rumours, Mercedes should have brought a new surface to the Montmeló circuit, which by its nature is ideal for better evaluating the impact of the aerodynamic updates. This won’t be the case, evidently because in Brackley, where they are already happy with the new front wing, they intend to focus on every aspect of the car to become competitive again.