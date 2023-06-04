New change for Leclerc

Charles Leclerc he had gone no further than 19th position yesterday in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix and was eliminated in Q1 at the end of a session in which his Ferrari SF-23 proved to be extremely nervous. The Scuderia di Maranello driver spoke bluntly of something wrong in light of the fact that he lost control of the rear even at low speed (60km/h).

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, had not questioned the Monegasque’s words, but yesterday evening the Cavallino had made it known that he had not been able to carry out checks on the SF-23 #16 due to the Parc Fermé. Ferrari had made an appointment in the morning for the solution to the ‘mystery’ and it was the one who gave it JockClear.

Ferrari’s Senior Performance Engineer as reported on Twitter by Luke Smith – journalist of the US newspaper The Athletic – confirmed that Charles Leclerc will start from the pit lane in the Spanish Grand Prix and who was on his Ferrari replaced the gearbox.

“Qualifying on the back row gave us the unfortunate opportunity to look into a lot of things, as in qualifying he didn’t feel comfortable with the car right away and lacked confidence in the car. – Clear’s words about the inconveniences that happened to Leclerc – we therefore took the opportunity to change the gearbox, which in fact is the whole rear axle, to make sure there is nothing abnormal. This should give him confidence again, because whatever there was that wasn’t fixed is now fixed with a whole new rear end. He will therefore have to start from the pitlane, but he will be able to do it with some confidence and we hope to be able to bring him back into the points.”