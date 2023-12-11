A project still on the high seas

A week ago the first rumors emerged regarding the fact that the Madrid Grand Prix strongly desired by Liberty Media is one step away from announcing its entry into the F1 calendar starting from 2026 with a ten-year contract. The previews were not followed by an official announcement and interesting statements came from Baku on the occasion of the FIA ​​General Assemblies from the president of the FIA ​​Senate Carmelo Sanz de Barros.

“As a Spaniard, born in Madrid, I want F1 to return to Madrid, that's clear – the words of Carmelo Sanz de Barros reported by the Iberian newspaper AS – it hasn't happened since 1981 when F1 last raced at Jarama. The Valdebebas street circuit project, however, has not yet reached the FIA. The process behind the organization of a Grand Prix in Spain requires that the project is first brought to the attention of the Spanish Automobile Federation (RFEdA), which will then eventually call the FIA ​​into question for the homologation and certifications, depending on even more so if we are talking about a semi-urban circuit. They are putting the cart before the horse.”

Carmelo Sanz de Barros also underlined that he was sorry that the clash between Madrid and Barcelona was immediately brought to a media level also in F1: “It is possible to have two races on the calendar in the same country, there are three in the United States and two in Italy for example. It's easy? Of course not. But is it possible? Yes. I'm sorry to read that Madrid wants to steal the Grand Prix from Barcelona because that's not the case. It all comes back to this simplistic discourse following the stereotype of political battles. We have already had an experience in the past, when we tried to bring the Olympic Games to Madrid, where due to leaks and failure to respect the process the candidacy did not go smoothly. I hope this is not the case, because I would like to have a race in Madrid.”