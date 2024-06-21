by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes grows: Hamilton leads FP2

The clues accumulated in recent weeks are starting to prove themselves: the Mercedes is rising with the latest updates, and Lewis’ first position also confirms this Hamilton in FP2 at Montmeló. Of course, even in recent weekends the Briton had shone in free practice, only to then fall back when it mattered most. The seven-time world champion’s hope is to confirm the promising results tomorrow and in the race too.

Hamilton’s words

“FP1 wasn’t the best session for us, but we still learned a lot. FP2 went much better and the car was good. The track was very hot, so it was hard on the tyres, especially on the long run. Overall, however, we didn’t feel like we were too far away from being in the front“, commented Sir Lewis.

“In the last few races we have made a step forward with the car. Everyone has worked hard to get us to this point and to achieve these improvements. We also have a clear direction on where we want to go next. We are starting to see this impact our performance on the track. We hope to be able to continue in today’s wake on Saturday and get closer to our competitors“.

Russell’s words

“We had a good day on track today. The car performed very well on this circuit. It was encouraging to see Lewis at the top of the timesheets and we were consistently ahead“added George Russell. “Our pace in the long run of FP1 was competitive. In FP2 it seemed like our single lap pace was slightly higher than the long run pace, but overall the car was strong. It’s only Friday, but It’s been a while since we were consistently at the top of the table. I feel good and I’m excited, because this is the goal we’ve been chasing for some time. We don’t let ourselves get carried away, however, and we will work diligently this evening and tomorrow to best prepare for qualifying and Sunday’s Grand Prix.“.