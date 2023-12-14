The usual derby

In recent weeks Spain has once again been divided overMadrid-Barcelona axis. For once, however, football and politics have nothing to do with it. In fact, the comparison concerns Formula 1. Rumors have revealed how starting from the 2026 season there could be a handover in the organization of the Spanish GP.

The event could leave the symbolic city of Catalonia, which has hosted the race since 1991, for move to Madrid, where it would take place in a city circuit that would be built within the Iberian capital. A solution that naturally causes discussion and has created discontent, despite the appeals of the president of the FIA ​​Senate, Carmelo Sanz de Barrosso that the question does not turn into yet another power clash between the two cities.

The hope of the leaders of Spanish motorsport would be that of one double presence on the calendar, in the wake of what happens in Italy with Monza and Imola. This solution, however, appears decidedly unlikely at the moment.

Sainz 'votes' Madrid

A pro-Madrid endorsement also came from one of the absolute symbols of Spanish motorsport, Carlos Sainz sr. The two-time world rally champion, who will soon be chasing his fourth victory in the Dakar, spoke to the newspaper AS.

Having been born and raised in Madrid, as was his son Carlos jr. – Bearer of Ferrari – his 'support' is obvious: “Having a GP in Spain is essential. I don't know if there will be one or two in the end. But if the arrival of a Grand Prix in Madrid was confirmed, I would be very happy, as you can imagine. From a logistical point of view it would be unbeatable. If it were to happen and if Carlos was there at that moment, racing in F1, it would be something unique. Competing in your own city is something that makes you very lucky“.

The hypothesis that a now historic track like that of Barcelona remains without a Grand Prix is ​​on the table, but according to the current Audi representative it is a fate that can befall any track, sooner or later: “Catalonia has had the Grand Prix for many years and enjoyed it. There is no written rule that says a GP must always be held in the same place. We must remember that Jerez was also there in the past”.