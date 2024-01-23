From Barcelona to Madrid

The announcement of the entry into Formula 1 of the city of Madrid, which will host the Spanish GP starting from the 2026 season and for at least ten years, inevitably divided the Circus public. There are those who rejoice at the entry of a new and fascinating location into the calendar and those who instead complain about what will be the probable exit of the Barcelona circuit, which has been part of the championship program since 1991.

The rivalry between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​already experienced for decades in politics and football, therefore also moves to the world of motors. Those who had already taken sides on the eve of this announcement – and today confirmed their position even more – are the Sainz family. Both Carlos Sr., recently victorious in the Dakar for the fourth time in his career, and his son Carlos Jr., Ferrari representative, were in fact born and raised in the Spanish capital.

It is therefore inevitable for them to express an understandable joy at the advent of their hometown in the World Cup. In two years' time the current #55 of Ferrari will therefore be able to try to achieve the historic feat of winning his home race in his hometown: “As a Spaniard and as a Madrilenian, today is a very special day to be proud of – wrote Sainz – F1 returns to Madrid. See you in 2026″.