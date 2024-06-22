F1 Spain, the FP3 ranking

Pos Pilots Team Times and tyres Detachments Turns 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:13.013 (S) 18 2 Lando Norris McLaren 1:13.043 (S) +0.030 13 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:13.050 (S) +0.037 18 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.087 (S) +0.074 23 5 George Russell Mercedes 1:13.164 (S) +0.151 19 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.359 (S) +0.346 25 7 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:13.723 (S) +0.710 18 8 Alexander Albon Williams 1:13.753 (S) +0.740 13 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:13.786 (S) +0.773 20 10 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:13.907 (S) +0.894 13 11 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:13.950 (S) +0.937 17 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:13.964 (S) +0.951 13 13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:13.975 (S) +0.962 19 14 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 1:14.024 (S) +1.011 18 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:14.074 (S) +1,061 26 16 Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls 1:14.161 (S) +1,148 16 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:14.254 (S) +1,241 16 18 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:14.420 (S) +1,407 21 19 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 1:14.572 (S) +1,559 16 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:14.729 (S) +1,716 11

F1 Spain, the news of the FP3

The last free practice session of the Spanish GP saw Ferrari shine, returning to the forefront after some difficulties experienced yesterday. The best time was set by local idol Carlos Sainzwhich preceded it in very rapid succession Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The gaps are impressive: the first four are in fact within just 74 thousandths.

Behind this poker appear the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton, in fifth and sixth position respectively, 1 and 3 tenths away from the #55 Ferrari. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez achieved only the seventh fastest time, with Piastri – in the second McLaren – tenth. Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso complete the top-10 in eighth and ninth place.

F1 Spain, live coverage of FP3

You can relive the emotions of the Montmeló FP3 with the our live news.