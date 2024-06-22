F1 Spain, the FP3 ranking
|Pos
|Pilots
|Team
|Times and tyres
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:13.013 (S)
|18
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:13.043 (S)
|+0.030
|13
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:13.050 (S)
|+0.037
|18
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:13.087 (S)
|+0.074
|23
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:13.164 (S)
|+0.151
|19
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:13.359 (S)
|+0.346
|25
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:13.723 (S)
|+0.710
|18
|8
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:13.753 (S)
|+0.740
|13
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:13.786 (S)
|+0.773
|20
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:13.907 (S)
|+0.894
|13
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:13.950 (S)
|+0.937
|17
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:13.964 (S)
|+0.951
|13
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:13.975 (S)
|+0.962
|19
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|1:14.024 (S)
|+1.011
|18
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:14.074 (S)
|+1,061
|26
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.161 (S)
|+1,148
|16
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:14.254 (S)
|+1,241
|16
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:14.420 (S)
|+1,407
|21
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|1:14.572 (S)
|+1,559
|16
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:14.729 (S)
|+1,716
|11
F1 Spain, the news of the FP3
The last free practice session of the Spanish GP saw Ferrari shine, returning to the forefront after some difficulties experienced yesterday. The best time was set by local idol Carlos Sainzwhich preceded it in very rapid succession Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen. The gaps are impressive: the first four are in fact within just 74 thousandths.
Behind this poker appear the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton, in fifth and sixth position respectively, 1 and 3 tenths away from the #55 Ferrari. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez achieved only the seventh fastest time, with Piastri – in the second McLaren – tenth. Alex Albon and Fernando Alonso complete the top-10 in eighth and ninth place.
F1 Spain, live coverage of FP3
You can relive the emotions of the Montmeló FP3 with the our live news.
