It is they again, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, who open the first free practice session in Barcelona in command. The Englishman and the Dutchman, who shared first and second place on the podium in three of the last four GPs, set the two fastest times in FP1, with the McLaren standard-bearer ahead of the world champion by 24 thousandths. Third place for local idol Carlos Sainz, first among the Ferrari drivers. All the drivers from the top four teams placed in the top positions, with Russell, Perez, Piastri and Hamilton in the top-7. The only one further away was Charles Leclerc, 11th but ‘stopped’ by a red flag during his fastest lap. Interesting signals also from Ocon, Alonso and Albon, who complete the top-10. Finally, 19th time for Olllie Bearman, fielded in place of Hulkenberg by Haas in this first round. The Englishman was two tenths behind the Dane Kevin Magnussen, 17th, with the same tyre.

