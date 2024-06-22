Flames and smoke in the paddock

Big scare in the Barcelona paddock, shortly before the start of FP3, for a fire involving the McLaren hospitality building. The fire was triggered by the structure’s electrical panel, which short-circuited.

The information collected on site by FormulaPassion.it correspondent Simone Peluso certifies that fortunately there were no injuries, thanks also to the prompt intervention of the firefighters who quickly made the area safe. The thick smoke caused some mild intoxication and some people were taken away as a precaution by ambulances.

McLaren communication

The McLaren team itself provided an official communication aimed at reassuring everyone: “This morning we evacuated the hospitality unit of the Team Hub paddock following a fire alarm; the team was evacuated safely while the local firefighters dealt with the problem”, the note released by the British team.

Among those who intervened with the fire extinguisher to put out the flames was also the top representative of the Pirelli motorsport area Mario Isola. In the paddock you can clearly smell a strong smell of burnt electrical cables and insulation, but fortunately the situation has now returned to normal.