Double

The Formula 1 drivers and teams have arrived at the Spanish circuit of Barcelona in these hours, where the action on the track will begin tomorrow with the first free practice session of the Spanish GP. The Catalan fixture completes what should have been a triptych of consecutive European fixtures with Imola, Monaco and – precisely – the Iberian track. As known, however, the dutiful cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP has reduced the races in two ‘back to back’.

Reference circuit

After Monaco, a particular track like no other on the calendar, it’s the turn of the Catalunya Circuit, a track that is instead historically considered as paradigmatic of the real value of a single-seateras it features slow sectors, long straights and fast corners that can challenge the cars in different circumstances, usually rewarding balance and stability.

New (old) look

However, to host the Spanish GP in 2023, the Montmelò track has partially redone its look, returning to the past. In particular the ‘S’ before the finish lineintroduced starting from the 2007 season and always much criticized by the drivers, has finally been removedallowing you to restore the last fast corner.

Curve 1

However, adaptations to the circuit have also been made in other points of the track, for example in curve 1. In fact, it was in this area changed the width of the gravel escape route, which has been widened. An intervention carried out for safety reasons in a point of the track which often in the past, especially in the hectic phases of the start, has seen several contacts take place.