From 1 to 60

Eight years ago Max Verstappen he arrived in Spain as a new Red Bull driver and defeated the competition, achieving a historic first career victory. Now the Dutchman arrives in Barcelona fresh from success number 60 in F1, harvested just a couple of weeks ago in Canada. A victory in some ways special because, contrary to what has happened very often in the last two years, he arrived not at the wheel of the best car on the grid.

No influence from outside

However, speaking with journalists present in Catalonia, the three-time reigning world champion did not seem particularly excited – euphemism – by the fact that this time the victory was attributed to him and not ‘to the car’. “I’m not here to be influenced by other people’s opinions – Verstappen ruled – I know what I can do and the team knows what I can do. So I just focus on my performance. I know that when we are under pressure we can do a good job, but obviously we are not robots“.

Rain, I don’t fear you

Speaking of rain, the weather forecasts seem to leave the door open for a wet race on Sunday. Even this possibility, however, does not seem to disturb the reigning champion’s sleep, especially after the show he showcased in Montreal: “In general we are not bad in the wet – concluded Verstappen – and equally I think McLaren is also quite competitive on the water. It doesn’t matter to me. When there is rain, like in Canada, I think we have shown that we can do quite well as a team, for how we work. So I’m never worried if these scenarios happen“.