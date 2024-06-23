by VALERIO BARRETTA

Montmeló, Albon from the pit lane

Small change to the starting grid of the Spanish Grand Prix. In fact, there will be 19 cars on the pitches: Alex’s Albon he will start from the pit lane, as Williams replaced the control unit and energy store of the power unit (to the third specification, one more than those allowed by the regulations) under Parc Fermé regime without the approval of the FIA ​​technical delegate Jo Bauer.

The statement

This is Bauer’s report to the stewardwho will proceed to modify the starting grid by removing Albon.

Albon should have started the Spanish Grand Prix in 19th place anyway: yesterday the Anglo-Thai preceded only his teammate Logan Sargeant, for whom Williams did not replace any components. The American, on the verge of a cut, therefore gains a position.