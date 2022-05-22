Formula 1 is back after winter testing at Montmeló for Spanish Grand Prix, sixth round of the 2022 season. A particularly severe track for cars, a real test bench for aerodynamics but also for tires, which will play a leading role in the race. For the Catalan route, the Pirelli has prepared the hardest compounds in the 2022 range: the C1 for Hardthe C2 for the Medium and the C3 for the Soft. It was a rather simple choice for the Italian supplier, who finds himself so ready for the challenges of this track, such as the long curve 3 and curve 9 (both of which pour a lot of energy on the tires).

As anticipated, the teams were in Barcelona in February, even if there are three big differences to consider compared to the winter: first of all, in the tests the teams focused on the central compounds of the range rather than on the Hard; then, the weather conditions were much cooler; finally, the new cars were more in a prototype version than the new evolutions that had taken place over the weeks, the latest brought by many precisely for this GP.

As Barcelona is a very popular circuit, there hasn’t been a huge evolution of the track over the weekend, thanks in part to a busy schedule of support races. The temperatures forecast for the race are to be quite warm (slightly lower than on Friday) and this adds a further challenge to those already forecast for the tires.

From the data collected during the three free practice sessions, the Pirelli technicians estimated a rather large gap compared to what was seen in the first races of the championship: 1.1 seconds between Soft and Medium and even 1.3 seconds between Medium and Hard. Despite the high wear of the C3 compound, this could also come into play in the race precisely because of its performance gap compared to the C1.

GP Spain 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Charles Leclerc

Ferrari 2. Max Verstappen

Red Bull 2nd Row 3. Carlos Sainz

Ferrari 4. George Russell

Mercedes 3rd Row 5. Sergio Perez

Red Bull 6. Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes 4th Row 7. Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo 8. Kevin Magnussen

Haas 5th Row 9. Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren 10. Mick Schumacher

Haas 6th Row 11. Lando Norris

McLaren 12. Esteban Ocon

Alpine 7th Row 13. Yuki Tsunoda

AlphaTauri 14. Pierre Gasly

AlphaTauri 8th Row 15. Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo 16. Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin 9th Row 17. Fernando Alonso

Alpine 18. Lance Stroll

Aston Martin 10th Row 19. Alexander Albon

Williams 20. Nicholas Latifi

Williams

Best 66 strategies laps of the GP Spain

The fastest strategy to tackle the 66 laps of the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​a two stopsbut even the three stops are not to be excluded. But which two-stop strategy will be the fastest? The most versatile option for starting the race is to use Medium, in order to guarantee a long enough first stint, but what to use next will largely depend on the tires that each rider will still have on their equipment. The Soft has a significant speed advantage over the Medium, albeit with a shorter duration, and this could make it attractive for those with good race pace. The Hard could play a role too, although it is more than a second per lap slower than the Medium.

“Looking at the numbers collected on Friday, I think most of the teams will be on two stops– he has declared Mario Isola to FormulaPassion.it – What tires will they use? It will depend on the allocation that you have kept, because we have seen that some have kept two sets of averages. I believe that many will start on average, which is definitely the best tire to start with. The Soft guarantees a performance advantage, but suffers a lot at full fuel load, so at the start of the race. I think someone can try to start on the Soft and try to take a little advantage. Then the degradation is high, we expected it a little for the characteristics of the track and for the temperatures, which certainly do not help. With this high degradation and with a large time delta between Medium-Hard and Soft-Medium, higher than one second, we go towards the two stops. Some teams have said that the Hard is in their opinion too slow to be used in the race and they are thinking more about using Soft. Someone else, on the other hand, is thinking of using the Hard and I think they have tried it with a view to using it ”.

“The fastest combination on paper for us might be Medium-Medium-Soft – continue Isola – A possible alternative, also because not everyone has two averages, could be Medium-Soft-Soft or Medium-Hard-Soft“. The double stint on soft compound therefore appears as one of the options available to Ferrari thanks to the set not used in Q2. “Having Leclerc a train of new Softas well as those who did not qualify in the top ten, I cannot exclude that there is someone who can start with the new Soft, which at the beginning certainly guarantees a performance advantage, being able to put you at the head of the group, managing the pace and trying to keep the position. Maybe someone from behind decides to start with the Hard, betting on a longer stint and hoping not to be penalized too much at the beginning, so that, having not changed tires yet, they have an advantage with a Safety Car or a Virtual. If someone plays this game, the others will surely make their own calculations on the performance of the Hard “.

“I don’t mention the single stop because in a race of 66 laps it would mean doing almost 40 on the hard and 30 on the average. Honestly, these days no one has done such long stints, so we should really bet and above all from our simulations, which are mediated over the entire paddock, having to manage so much the race pace does not give an advantage. In reality, the total race time is a lot slower ” he concluded.

Long run PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping)

Forecast for the race (15:00 local time)

3 pm: mostly sunny, 26 ° C, wind 18 km / h SE, 2% probability of rain

4 pm: mostly sunny, 25 ° C, wind 16 km / h SE, 4% probability of rain

Television programming in Italy

LIVE Sky Sport F1 and TV8

13:30 Paddock Live

14:55 Spanish GP

16:55 Paddock Live